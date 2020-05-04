Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases rise to 11,587, death toll at 864

JAKARTA: The death toll due to Covid-19 in Indonesia continues to rise to 864, with almost half of it were reported in Jakarta.

The Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said 19 deaths occurred within the past 24 hours, 10 of which were in the city.

“Between noon yesterday and noon today, the number of positive cases has risen to 11,587 with 349 new cases, while 24,020 patients still under surveillance for Covid-19,” he said.

The Jakarta province has so far recorded the highest number of deaths at 408, followed by East Java (117), CentraLl Java (86) and other provinces. - Bernama