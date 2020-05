JAKARTA: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Indonesia has risen to 25,773 cases, with the death toll now at 1,573.

Indonesian Government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said over the past 24 hours, a total of 557 new positive cases were reported, while another 53 deaths occurred during the period.

“At present, 12,832 patients are still under surveillance for Covid-19,” he said in his daily press conference broadcast via the official YouTube account of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

Jakarta province recorded the highest number of deaths, namely 516 cases, followed by East Java (372 cases), West Java (144) and the rest in the other provinces of Indonesia. - Bernama