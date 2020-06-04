Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases rise to 28,818, death toll at 1,721

JAKARTA: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Indonesia has increased to 28,818 cases, with the death toll now at 1,721.

Indonesian Government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said over the past 24 hours, 585 new positive cases were reported, while another 23 deaths occurred during the period.

“A total of 13,416 patients are still under surveillance for Covid-19,” he said in his daily press conference broadcast via the official YouTube account of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

According to Achmad Yurianto, during the same period, 486 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from the virus to 8,892. - Bernama