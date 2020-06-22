Indonesia’s Covid-19 cases surpasses 46,000, death toll at 2,500

JAKARTA: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has surpassed 46,000, after an additional 954 new cases were recorder over the past 24 hours.

Indonesian Government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said from 12 noon yesterday until noon today, another 35 fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 2,500.

“There are currently 46,845 positive cases while 12,999 patients are still under Covid-19 surveillance,” he said a daily news conference broadcast on the official YouTube channel of the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) today.

East Java province recorded the highest death toll of 728, followed by the provinces of Jakarta (586), West Java (171), South Kalimantan (165) and the rest in the other provinces of Indonesia. - Bernama