Indonesia’s Covid-19 infection tally rises to 52,812; death toll at 2,720

JAKARTA: The number of Indonesia’s Covid-19 infections crossed the 52,000 mark today after another 1,385 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Achmad Yurianto, spokesman for the Indonesian authorities on Covid-19, also said 37 fatalities were recorded overnight, bringing the death toll to 2,720.

“The case tally stands at 52,812 while 13,522 patients are still under Covid-19 surveillance,” he said at his Covid-19 daily briefing, here today.

East Java has so far recorded the highest number of deaths at 813 cases, followed by Jakarta (624 cases), Southern Kalimantan (178), West Jawa (175) while the rest were in other provinces.

East Java also recorded the highest number of positive cases at 11,178 cases, followed by Jakarta (10,994 cases), Southern Sulawesi (4,615) and the rest in other provinces. - Bernama