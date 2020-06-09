Indonesia sees highest new Covid-19 cases, death toll at 1,923

JAKARTA: Indonesia recorded the highest rise in new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours totalling 1,043 cases, the highest number since the first case was detected on March 2.

The overall number of positive cases in Indonesia now stands at 33,076, while the death toll rose to 1,923, with 40 more deaths within 24 hours.

Indonesian Government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said over the past 24 hours, 14,108 patients were still under surveillance for Covid-19, in his daily press conference broadcast via the official YouTube account of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

The province of Jakarta, which began relaxing rules on large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) on June 5, has again registered a new increase of 232 cases, with four more deaths, after recording new cases below 100 and zero deaths since the end of May.

According to data released by the Indonesian government today, the province of Jakarta had the highest overall death rate of 533 cases, followed by East Java (514 cases), West Java (161) and the rest in the other provinces of Indonesia.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan had earlier stressed that the easing of restrictive measures to begin the transition phase to the new normal, which among others allowed the full operation of public transport, permitted people to eat at restaurants and eateries as well as the reopening of places of worship, would be stopped should there be a spike in positive cases. - Bernama