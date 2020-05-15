Interstate travel ban still in force: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The interstate travel ban is still in force even though the government has allowed spouses living in different states to meet during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government was aware that many were longing and missing their loved ones but the interstate travel was still prohibited to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“We allow spouses living in different states to meet on humanitarian reasons. We understand many who have not seen their parents for two months as the law prohibits interstate travel.

“The rule is still in force, there are no exceptions ... still subject to the standard operating procedures (SOP) even for single people.

“Please be patient, when it is time to ease the ban then we will do it but as of today, the ban is still in force,“ he told a daily press conference, here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government still has to consider various aspects and views from the Ministry of Health before allowing commercial filming activities to resume in the country.

“For example, it would be difficult to observe social distancing during the filming, not just among the actors, but also among the crew members.

“Maybe we can relook into this matter after Aidilfitri,” he said.

For the record, the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) has tabled the proposed standard operating procedures (SOP) for filming activities during the CMCO period at the meeting of the Special Ministerial Committee on the Movement Control Order on May 12. - Bernama