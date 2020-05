KUALA LUMPUR: Senior Minister (Defense) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that travel for work, medical and emergency reasons will once again be allowed, effective June 1 (Monday).

“I had announced that interstate travel was not allowed. However, the special ministerial committee today decided to allow it provide for emergency purposes such as deaths and medical cases.”

He added that spouses working in different states will be allowed to travel interstate on the same date.

On May 21, there was an abrupt a ban on interstate travel following a gradual relaxation of movement rules.

The move came days ahead of the Hari Raya celebrations as some motorists took advantage of the relaxation to flout interstate travel rules aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

On a separate note, he called on other countries to accept their citizens.

He noted that four countries - Indonesia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the latest, Cambodia have agreed.

“4,807 undocumented persons and a depot officer have been screened for Covid-19. The three depots are Bukit Jalil (1,545), Semenyih (1,785), and KLIA (1,477).

“From the total figure, 385 individuals have been found to be positive with Covid-19, including an officer from the Semenyih depot.

“37 have yet to receive their results,“ he said.

He said the first phase in returning undocumented persons will begin on June 6.

There are 2,189 Indonesian nationals at the depot in Peninsular Malaysia and 672 from other nationals in Sabah-based depots.

The second phase of deportation will involve 2,623 individuals scheduled in two months time, he said.

He added that raids to weed out illegal migrants will continue regardless of the current situation to curb the pandemic.