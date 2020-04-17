Ismail: Food deliverers must go through health screening

PUTRAJAYA: Food delivery riders will now be subjected to health screenings to ensure their safety and that of their customers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the check-ups can be done either in government or private clinics, with further details on the matter to be announced soon.

“We want to ensure their safety, because we know that they deliver food straight to customers, and surely there will be contact with them.

“So, the special ministerial committee meeting today has decided that they be screened,” he told a press conference, here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said the transport ministry would issue a directive soon on the matter to over 40 existing e-hailing service providers, while the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs would do the same for fast food restaurants that offer delivery.

However, he did not elaborate when the ruling would come into force, or if the screening would be a one-off check or has to be conducted on a daily or weekly basis.

On confusion over Ramadan bazaars, Ismail Sabri reiterated that all forms of bazaars would not be allowed during the fasting month, although e-hailing services can continue operations during this period.

“All delivery riders can continue to operate and deliver food as per usual,” he said.

He said for smaller towns and rural areas that do not have e-hailing services, individuals and businesses that offer delivery services would be allowed to operate.

However, they are required to register themselves with the respective local councils.

Previously, Ismail Sabri had said the decision not to allow bazaars this year was to avoid stalls being installed in close proximity and the mass gathering of people.