Ismail Sabri clarifies SOP for dine-in

PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said there is no limit to the number of tables that one family can occupy, including combining tables, as long as social distancing of one metre is adhered to.

“We received feedback that some people in a family of six from the same house have to split themselves into groups of four and two when actually they can combine tables so that social distancing of one metre is observed,“ he said at a press briefing today.

Meanwhile, he also said that the government has agreed to allow swimming pools to reopen on June 25 but for training purposes only.

“The Youth and Sports Ministry made the proposal to allow the pools to reopen for non-contact training.

“This includes diving and scheduled training sessions,“ he said.

He said the move will allow national and state athletes, including those training under swimming academies and clubs, to resume training, which must be done at standard sized pools and those meant for competition purposes.

Ismail Sabri added that pool operators must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on social distancing including limiting pool capacity.

He said pool operators must also register a notification that they are reopening their pools with the International Trade and Industry Ministry’s website at notification.miti.gov.my.

On private pools at hotels, gated residences, apartments and condominiums, he said the government has agreed to allow them to reopen but has yet to make an announcement on the date pending finalisation of the SOPs for them.