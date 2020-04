JOHOR BARU: The Johor State Health Depatment (JKNJ) is providing tele-counselling services in efforts to help people cope with their emotional problems during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said JKNJ always cared for mental and emotional well-being of healthcare workers and those who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The public can reach the tele-counselling services at 07-2311027 where psychologists from the JKNJ have been tasked with providing counselling services to those in need.

“The tele-counselling services are available from 8am to 5pm on Sunday to Wednesday and from 8am until 3.30pm on Thursday,” he said in a statement here today.

Vidyananthan said the tele-counselling services were alternatives to the Covid-19 psychosocial support hotline provided by the Health Ministry in collaboration with Mercy Malaysia as well as the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry’s Talian Kasih hotline.

He said in addition, the Johor Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS) team had set up a Telegram channel to provide and share information on mental health issues.

The public can join the Telegram channel through https://t.me/MHPSSJohor. - Bernama