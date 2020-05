JOHOR BARU: The Johor Health Department today denied that there was a Covid-19 positive patient at the Sentral Clinic, Bandar Utama Segamat, as being viralled on the social media.

Its director, Dr Aman Rabu, in a statement uploaded on the department’s official Facebook today, said the viralled information was not true and urged the public not to spread fake news to avoid causing anxiety or confusion in the community.

The statement was issued in response to two videos that were viralled on Facebook since yesterday of several individuals clad in personal protective equipment (PPE) carrying a man into an ambulance.

The video has a caption which says that there is a Covid-19 positive patient in Segamat and that the people should behave and not to go out shopping over-zealously. — Bernama