JPBN refining strategies to address Covid-19 spike in Sarawak

KUCHING: Control of inter-district movements, reducing the number of flights and shortening business hours, are among the strategies being refined by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in addressing the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

JPBN, in a statement today, said so far it has been made compulsory for all Malaysians coming from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan to undergo hotel quarantine and this would take effect from Aug 1 to Aug 14.

“Samples will be taken on the second day (quarantine) and if the Covid-19 PCR test comes back negative, they will be allowed to go home,“ it said.

The Health Ministry will also enhance implementation of Active Case Detection (ACD) in the Kota Sentosa area, where an active cluster has been identified, JPBN said adding that more strategies would be announced later.

Meanwhile, the committee also reported of a Covid-19 related death today involving a 63-year-old local woman.

A new Covid-19 positive case was also recorded, bringing the state’s tally to 650 cases. - Bernama