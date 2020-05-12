JPM provides 80,000 face masks to federal civil servants in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) today handed over 80,000 face masks to 138 federal agencies and statutory bodies in Sabah.

Sabah federal secretary Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor said it reflected the concern by JPM for federal civil servants in Sabah.

“This is also to ensure the civil servants adhere to or follow the new normal guidelines including wearing face masks when dealing with customers.

“We hope all federal civil servants in Sabah will always wear the face mask when at work to ensure success of the effort to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection,” he told reporters after the handing over of the face masks today.

He said the face masks will be distributed mainly to civil servants manning the counters. - Bernama