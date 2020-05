KUALA LUMPUR: Today may be regarded as the calm before the storm.

Starting tomorrow (May 4), the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be implemented with most economic sectors and business activities will be allowed to resume operations in efforts to create a balance between the need to revive the country’s economy and the importance of curbing the Covid-19 outbreak.

On social media many have expressed concern that the move would cause spike in Covid-19 positive cases as people started moving here and there, including work, jogging or shopping in preparation for the Aidilfitri celebration.

As the number of new positive cases has risen above 100 again, with 105 cases recorded as of noon yesterday, which bringing the total to 6,176, certainly compounded their worries.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also reminded Malaysians that the Covid-19 pandemic has so far has claimed 103 lives and the fight against the virus is far from over.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in announcing the CMCO in his special message on Friday, was aware of the risk of the Covid-19 case to escalate and urged all parties to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Therefore, the people need to remain calm and stay at home except for the most essential reasons.

Everyone is also urged to continue to practice social distancing; wash hands frequently; wear face mask and to report to the health department immediately if there is information about Covid-19 infection.

Do remember that the existing Movement Control Order (MCO) directives are still in place despite the introduction of the CMCO tomorrow.

According to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) came into force throughout the MCO period since March 18 and action would be taken against those who failed to comply with the rules. — Bernama