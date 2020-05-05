Keep practicing new norm during CMCO: Selangor Sultan

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) reminded the rakyat to continue to behave cautiously in what has been classified as the new norm while going through the current Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

His Majesty said although the CMCO had loosened some restrictions in order to support the economic sector, the people should continue to stay at home and go out only when necessary, while avoid congregating in large groups and maintaining social distance in public places.

“You must always wear a mask when you are out and keep your general hygiene impeccable which includes always washing your hands or using hand sanitiser.

“The elderly and those who are feeling unwell are advised to stay at home,” His Majesty said in the statement posted on the official Facebook page of Royal Selangor Office today.

The Sultan said since the Covid-19 pandemic began in Malaysia, he had been worried of the safety of all rakyat especially in Selangor.

“I have diligently monitored and have been kept up to date on data and statistics of the pandemic ever since the Movement Control Order came into effect.

“Alhamdulillah, throughout the various phases of the Movement Control Order, we have seen a flattening of the curve, and a relative containment of the pandemic,” His Majesty said.

Therefore, Sultan Sharafuddin advised all Muslims to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri in a moderate manner and avoid interstate travel to return to their hometowns.

At the same time, he called upon all Muslims not to organise Aidilfitri open houses so as to curb the spread of Covid-19.

His Majesty also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the frontliners for their tireless dedication in combating the pandemic.

“We also appreciate the family members of the frontliners for their support and patience,” His Majesty said. - Bernama