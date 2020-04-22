Kelantan folks told not to be complacent despite six straight days of zero cases

KOTA BARU: Kelantan folks have been advised not to be complacent although it has been six straight days, including today, that the state has not recorded any new Covid-19 cases.

State Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin urged residents in Kelantan not to take the issue lightly as there’s always the risk of re-infection.

“Although there’s been a drop in the number of cases at state level as well as throughout the country, we must not be complacent until the Covid-19 chain of infection is broken,” he said when met by reporters at the launching of the Pengkalan Chepa Prison’s Raya cookies package labelling ceremony here.

Thus far, Kelantan has recorded three fatalities out of a total of 155 Covid-19 positive cases, with eight still warded at the Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Prison director Mat Yaacob said that, as of today, they’ve received orders for more than 13,000 packets of the Raya cookies and expects demand to increase. - Bernama