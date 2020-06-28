Kemas volunteers produce 75,344 sets of PPE

MERSING: Volunteers from the Department of Community Development (Kemas) nationwide have produced 75,344 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) as at Wednesday to assist frontline personnel to control the transmission of Covid-19.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad said the volunteers involved were 480 employees of the department and 436 participants of its skills classes.

They produced PPE sets comprising isolation gowns, head cover hood (tudung) and straps for neck and back fastening sewn since March as a contribution to frontline workers.

“About 365 skilled tailors and sewing class participants nationwide volunteered to make the PPE for frontliners.

They (the volunteers) are the ‘Unsung Heroes’. In this regard, I would like to express my appreciation to those involved in this invaluable contribution,” he told reporters after a friendly programme celebrating the volunteers who produced the PPE involving Johor Kemas at Dewan Felda Tenggaroh 5, here, today.

Also present were Johor Kemas director Zairuddin Mat Zuini and State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Zaiton Ismail and Endau assemblyman Alwiyah Talib. - Bernama