King makes personal donation to Covid-19 Fund

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today made a personal donation to the Covid-19 Fund.

Istana Negara, in a posting on its official Instagram page, said that the donation was presented to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin through the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

On March 31, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah agreed to forgo their Royal Emoluments for six months from March to August this year to ease the burden of the government in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The King also hoped that people would continue to be with both Their Majesties, in praying for the mercy of Allah SWT for His blessings and for the pandemic to end soon. - Bernama