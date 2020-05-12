King, Queen extend Nurses Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah wish all nurses in the country a Happy International Nurses Day 2020.

Istana Negara in a statement said Their Majesties had the highest regard for nurses for their service and contributions in looking after the safety and health of the people.

The sacrifices and tireless efforts by nurses as the first line of defence along with other frontliners in combating the Covid-19 pandemic is deeply valued by Their Majesties, the statement said.

“Their Majesties salute the commitment and dedication of nurses in carrying out their responsibilities and duties in treating patients.

“Nurses are among the assets that are very important to the Health Ministry and nation. Congratulations and thank you for your service to society, All of you are our heroes and heroines,” said the statement that was uploaded on Istana Negara’s Instagram today.

Meanwhile, in a video of duration two minutes 27 seconds, the Queen hailed nurses for putting their lives on the line to help individuals infected by Covid-19.

Her Majesty also said she prayed that may Allah SWT reward them for serving Malaysians with utmost sincerity, irrespective of race and religion.

“I salute all nurses for shouldering this heavy responsibility, without considering their own health. I pray all of you will be safe and well and not get infected and together we must play our role to stop the chain of transmission of this Covid-19,” her Majesty said.

At the end of the clip, Tunku Azizah also wished “selamat berpuasa” (happy fasting) and Selamat Menyambut Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Happy Aidilfitri) to all Muslim frontliners (in the war against Covid-19).

International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12 each year. The theme for this year is ‘Nursing the World to Health’. - Bernama