KUALA LUMPUR: Starting yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market (PBKL) will be closed every Sunday, to make way for cleaning and disinfection works.

DBKL in a statement today said wet markets located at premises under its supervision will be closed every Monday for that purpose.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said hawkers and traders of the markets involved are required to clear their stalls.

“DBKL shall not be liable for any loss or damage caused by the disinfection work conducted. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated,” he said in the closure notice issued.

The sanitation work at the markets is an ongoing initiative carried out by DBKL to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the notice, the cleaning and disinfection works will be conducted 16 wet markets in constituencies namely Batu, Titiwangsa, Segambut, Wangsa Maju, Setiawangsa and Kepong. — Bernama