Kota Kinabalu is now Covid-19 red zone, bringing total to 28

KUALA LUMPUR: Kota Kinabalu has joined the list of Covid-19 red zones, bringing the total to 28 as of 12 noon yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official social media today, Kota Kinabalu has so far recorded 42 positive Covid-19 cases, hence become the second district in Sabah to be categorised as a red zone, after Tawau.

Meanwhile, Lembah Pantai remains as the district with highest number of positive Covid-19 cases in Kuala Lumpur with 592 cases, followed by Hulu Langat and Petaling in Selangor with 446 and 366 cases, respectively.

The state of Selangor still recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, totalling 1,329.

The red zone category is for areas with more than 41 Covid-19 positive cases, orange zone (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19 cases) green zone (no case). - Bernama