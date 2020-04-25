Kota Tinggi and Batu Pahat centres house returnees from Singapore

JOHOR BARU: The Johor government has begun using quarantine centres in Batu Pahat and Kota Tinggi following a surge in the number of Malaysians who returned from Singapore.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said these quarantine centres, the first outside Johor Baru and Kulai, were opened yesterday.

He said the number of Malaysians entering through the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) land entry points had increased to over 800 daily since Wednesday from 300 previously.

“The influx of people returning at the same time has made the waiting time longer, as the agencies involved (Johor Immigration and Health Ministry personnel) have to conduct health screenings and handle quarantine centre placements,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Vidyananthan said as of 10pm yesterday, 5,816 people had been quarantined at 46 quarantine stations throughout the state.

Of the total, 5,732 are members of the public including those who returned from Singapore, 65 are students who came back from overseas and 19 are from the tabligh group, he said. - Bernama