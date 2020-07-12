KPJBDOSH carries out Covid-19 sanitisation programme at Austin Perdana surau

JOHOR BARU: In the wake of the Covid-19 and dengue outbreak in the country, KPJ Bandar Dato’ Onn Specialist Hospital (KPJBDOSH), conducted a Covid-19 Sanitisation and Dengue Prevention programme in Taman Austin Perdana surau, here yesterday.

The programme was carried out by 20 members of the hospital’s ‘Waqaf Brigade’ comprising its staff including executive director Asmadi Mohd Bakri, chief executive officer Noor Haslina Harun, as well as Johor Communication Programme For Behavioral Change (Combi) chairman Zahrin Saniman and the surau chairman Muhammad Khidir Ismail.

It involved disinfecting the surau and ‘gotong-royong’ to identify and destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds.

According to Asmadi, the event, the hospital’s first corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme after the implementation of Movement Control Order, is aimed at fostering relationship between the hospital and the local community.

In conjunction with the event, food packs were also distributed to members of Zuhur prayer congregation at the surau.

KPJBDOSH which was opened on February 19 2019, is the sixth KPJ hospital in the state. - Bernama