Kuching Construction Company Cluster ends: SDMC

KUCHING: The Kuching Construction Company Cluster was declared over today after no new cases were reported in 28 days from the last case date, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

The cluster was detected (declared) on July 25 after two local workers of the company were confirmed Covid-19 positive.

“This cluster was first detected after the cluster index case, which is case 578, underwent self-screening at a private health facility in Kuching on July 11,“ according to SDMC in a statement.

The laboratory result came out positive for Covid-19 on July 12 and following that, the second case (case 649) was detected from contact screening activities.

Kuching Construction Company Cluster is an isolated cluster and has been successfully contained through the efforts and cooperation of the Sarawak State Health Department and SDMC members.

To date, there are six clusters that are still active in Sarawak, namely Engineering Firm Cluster (eight cases); Mambong Cluster (seven cases); Sentosa Cluster (31 cases); Melbourne PUI Cluster (seven cases); Satok Market Cluster (four cases) and Seri Alam, Bintulu Cluster (four cases). - Bernama