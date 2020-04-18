Labuan hospital gets health equipment, Labuan folks get face masks, financial aid

LABUAN: The Labuan Health Department has received 10 units of 4-Panel Patient Monitor, eight units of 6-Panel Patient Monitor and two ventilators for the Labuan Hospital to better manage Covid-19 patients.

Its director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the healthcare equipment, channeled by the Ministry of Health upon request from the Health Department, arrived on Friday and was part of the department’s needs to effectively improve its services.

“We will receive more healthcare equipment very soon to better serve the patients, especially those related to Covid-19 cases,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, the Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee received 124,000 pieces of face masks for distribution to residents on the duty-free island, which has recorded 16 positive cases, with 12 patients fully recovered and no fatality.

Its chairman, Dr Fary Akmal Osman said 104,000 pieces were contributed by the Federal Government through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) while the other 20,000 were from the Labuan Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

“We have distributed 66,530 pieces to the local folks, with each family receiving five pieces,” she said at the Covid-19 weekly press conference at Wisma Perbadanan Labuan today.

At the same time Fary, who is also Labuan Corporation chief executive officer, said that RM343,500 from the RM700,000 Wilayah Cakna Incentive scheme had been channeled to 687 people, with the remaining 391 recipients set to receive the aid once the eligibility screening process was completed. - Bernama