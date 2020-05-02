Labuan now a Covid-19 green zone: MOH CPRC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory of Labuan becomes the fifth Covid-19 green zone in the country after recording zero or no active cases, as of 12pm yesterday.

Besides Labuan, Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Perak are also listed as green zones, based on today’s infographics from the Health Ministry (MOH)’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

To date, 91 areas are now green zones while 58 districts are still recording one to 40 active cases (yellow zone) such as Gombak with 40 cases and Petaling (38) in Selangor, and Seremban (31) in Negeri Sembilan.

Meanwhile, eight areas are still classified as red zones, namely Lembah Pantai with 258 cases, Kepong (84) and Titiwangsa (74) in Kuala Lumpur; Kuching (143) and Kota Samarahan (54) in Sarawak; Kluang (70) and Johor Baru (46) in Johor, and Hulu Langat (50) in Selangor.

The red zone represents areas with more than 41 Covid-19 positive cases, yellow zone (one to 40 cases) and green zone (0 case). - Bernama