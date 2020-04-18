Labuan sub zone 2 declared as Covid-19 green zone

LABUAN: Labuan sub-zone 2, comprising several villages and residential areas, was declared a Covid-19 green zone after its three active cases have fully recovered.

The villages in the sub-zone 2 include Kg Bebuloh, a residential area in Jalan Bukit Timbalai (Taman Mahkota Impian), Kg Sg Miri, Kg Sg Buton, Kg Sg Lada, Kampung Sg Labu, Kg Kilan/Pulau Akar, Kg Layang-Layangan, Kg Sg Bedaun, Kg Sungai Bangat, Kg Belukot, and Kampung Bukit Kalam.

Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee chairman Dr Fary Akmal Osman at a weekly press conference on Covid-19 today said the sub-zone 1 and sub-zone 3 remained as yellow zone, as they still have one and three active cases, respectively.

Sub-zone 1 is in the town centre and comprises the surroundings water villages like Kg Patau-Patau 1 and 2, Kg Gersik/Saguking, Kg Batu Arang, Kg Sg Keling, Jalan OKK Abdullah, Jalan Tun Mustapha and Kg Rancha-Rancha.

Sub-zone 3 consists of the water villages, namely Kg Bukit Kuda, Kg Pantai, Kerupang/Nagalang, Kg Lajau, Kg Tanjung Aru, Kg Batu Manikar, Kg Ganggarak/Merinding, Kg Lubok Temiang and Kg Pohon Batu.

Fary said Labuan has recorded 16 cumulative active cases with 12 patients being discharged since April 10.

She said the total number of patients quarantined at home, hotels and quarantine centres has reduced significantly from about 2,000 to 735.

“At the Labuan Industrial Training Institute (ITI) quarantine centre, we have 66 people, comprising 57 men and nine women, and at the Pusat Giat Mara, there are 67 people, comprising 42 male and 25 female,” she said.

She reminded members of the public who were not with the essential services to continue to obey the Movement Control Order (MCO). - Bernama