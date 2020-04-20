Langkawi community leader calls for ferry ban to speed Covid-19 recovery

LANGKAWI: A community leader has called on the National Security Council to ban all passenger ferries commuting between the mainland and the island resort here.

The appeal is in regard to the northern districts’ aim to be among the earliest to be declared a “green zone”, free from new novel coronavirus (Covid-19) infections.

Currently, there are two daily return-trips from Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah to the island but if Kedah’s Deputy Speaker and Ayer hangat assemblyperson Datuk Juhari Bulat gets his way, he wants an outright ban across the board.

“This will cut the transmission rate of the virus - at least if we do not allow any movement of people into the island during the entire MCO period,” he explained.

“To fight this pandemic, we must go into self-isolation,” he pointed out.

Juhari said that Langkawi has a chance of becoming among the earliest districts to be Covid-19 free as it only has four cases at its Hospital Sultanah Maliha (HSM).

And as of Sunday, all four patients were discharged, having recovered from the highly communicable flu-like virus.

The island’s tourism industry has also ceased operations as part of the MCO directive with a majority of the 200 odd hospitality properties closed, except for some servicing food take-out and delivery orders.

Only cargo vessels are allowed to dock to resupply the needs of the community.

The island population of around 115,000 are mostly farmers, fishermen and members of the travel trade community.

Meanwhile, Tourism Langkawi Organisation chairperson Ahmad Pishol Isahak said that non-governmental organisations here have bandied together to launch a campaign for the island to be free from Covid-19.

The holistic effort has the private sector collaborating with the health, security and local authorities, to come up with a strategy to arrest any potential infection here, Ahmad Pishol said in an interview.

”The campaign is planned for the long-haul.

”Even when the MCO is lifted, there would be stringent measures in place to ensure that there is no third wave of infections here,” said Ahmad Pishol.

Recommendations received towards achieving this included strict health checks at entry points – the international airport and ferry terminal, while all tourism-related outlets are to conduct compulsory temperature screening and have hand sanitisers easily available.

Surgical masks will be essential for all those outdoors, Ahmad Pishol added.

He also called for more medical reinforcements to be deployed on the island since it is a major tourism destination.

On the contrary, he lauded Telekom Malaysia for activating its 5G network operations room incorporating CCTV surveillance and drones for extra security.