KUALA LUMPUR: The following is an update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Health Ministry (KKM) denies an allegation that the Health Minister had issued a statement that penalties will be imposed on those making Aidilfitri house visits after the first day of Hari Raya because of CMCO SOP violation.

2. The management of the Cs mini-market in Kuching, Sarawak has denied rumours that positive Covid-19 cases were detected at the Cs mini-market in Matang Jaya. They urged the public to contact the Kuching Health Office’s Covid-19 hotline at 082-244586 to get further clarification.

— Bernama