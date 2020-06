KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news related to Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Seberang Prai Utara (Penang) District Police Chief has denied having allegedly issued a directive for workers shuttling between Kedah and Penang to obtain a permit from the police as per a viral message on social media. He explained that these workers have to only show their work pass and a letter from their employer when questioned at any police roadblock.

2. The Giant Hypermarket in Section 13, Shah Alam, Selangor, has dismissed an allegation that it has been directed to close its premises temporarily due to Covid-19 infection. The hypermarket gave the assurance that it has been operating as usual by complying with the SOPs stipulated by the Ministry of Health to ensure the health and hygiene of all customers.

— Bernama