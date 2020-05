SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) today handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) contributions to front liners of the state Health Department (JKNS).

The contribution comprising 2,000 sets of PPE was presented by Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Datuk Mohammed Khusrin Munawi to the Selangor Health Director Datuk Sha’ari Ngadiman and witnessed by LZS chief executive officer Saipolyazan M. Yusop.

The PPE worth RM100,000 was produced by LZS with assistance from lecturers and students of the Management and Science University (MSU).

Mohammad Khusrin said besides the PPE, three ventilators and other medical equipment have been distributed to hospitals and health facilities across the state.

Meanwhile, Dr Sha’ari said to date, JKNS has enough PPE supply for the next two months.

“PPE contributions by various parties have helped us a lot and can be distributed to all state health facilities because we have been using 1,500 sets of PPE everyday in fighting the virus transmission,” he said. - Bernama