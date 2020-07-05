M’sian returnees from abroad complying with home quarantine SOP (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians who are undergoing home quarantine after returning from abroad are complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) in place.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was based on checks conducted by the police on Saturday on those placed under the 14-day mandatory self-isolation at home.

This also appears to be the case in the past few days, based on previous statements issued by the government.

“(On Saturday), the police did 803 home quarantine SOP compliance checks, and found that everyone had adhered to the SOP in place,” he said in a statement today.

Although he did not mention what the SOP entails, Ismail had previously said those undergoing quarantine at their respective homes are required to download the MySejahtera app and wear a quarantine wristband for tracking and identification purposes.

Those who violate the requirement face a compound fine of RM1,000 or prosecution in court.

However, last Thursday, Ismail had said that hundreds of home quarantine individuals had failed to undergo a second Covid-19 screening.

This second voluntary swab test was made part of the requirement when the government announced that Malaysian returnees from abroad no longer need to be isolated in quarantine centres beginning June 10.

According to Ismail, since June 10, a total of 11,049 individuals have returned home from overseas via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, of which 11,001 were found negative of Covid-19 and underwent home quarantine.

The remaining 48 who tested positive were sent to the hospital for treatment.

“Yesterday (July 4) alone, 771 Malaysians returned home from Singapore, Indonesia, the UAE, Taiwan, Thailand, Qatar, Australia and South Korea. Of these, 770 were ordered to home quarantine, while one was taken to a hospital,” he said.

On a separate matter, Ismail said a total of 165 individuals were arrested nationwide on Saturday for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Of these, 14 have been remanded while the remaining 151 were issued compounds.

“Among the offences committed were going to pubs or night clubs (96), taking part in activities involving a large group of people which prevented social distancing (2) and other activities that breached RMCO SOP (67),” he said.

Ismail said the arrests were part of the special task force operations to ensure compliance conducted on Saturday, involving 12,789 enforcement officers led by the police.

This included checks on 3,786 supermarkets, 5,498 restaurants, 1,733 hawkers, 1,007 factories, 3,569 banks and 741 government offices.