M’sians among the most satisfied by govt’s Covid-19 efforts

PETALING JAYA: It appears Malaysians are very happy with how the government has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

In fact, the country sits at number four out of 105 countries in terms of public satisfaction, based on a study conducted by a research agency based in Singapore, according to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I would like to thank and congratulate all our frontliners who have sacrificed so much during this past two to three months to ensure our citizens are safe.

“I would also like to thank all Malaysians for maintaining discipline in adhering to the movement control order (MCO) and conditional MCO,” he said in a national address today.

Muhyiddin said due to the efforts of the frontliners and public members, almost all districts in the country are now categorised as “green zones”, with no new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

According to the premier, out of 1,178 areas, precincts, zones and sub-zones nationwide, a total of 1,112 (or 94.4%) of them are categorised as green, 62 (5.2%) as yellow, and only four (0.34%) as red.

Areas declared as red zones have 40 or more active Covid-19 cases.

The four areas still considered red are Mukim Batu, Gombak, Selangor; Zon Batu, Mukim Batu, Kuala Lumpur; Zon Kampung Baharu, Mukim Bandar, Kuala Lumpur; and Mukim Pedas, Daerah Rembau, Negri Sembilan.

“For those living in these areas, I urge you to be more careful when leaving your house. If possible, reduce the amount of outdoor activities.

“For those outside these areas, my advice is not to visit these areas at the moment, to ensure you are not exposed to the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said to date, a total of 6.64 million (or 43.6%) of the workforce has returned to work since the government relaxed its restrictions on May 4, with the number expected to increase further in the coming weeks.

“Those who are working will be able to earn their income. Businesses will also be able to generate revenue and profit. These can then be spent, which will in turn stimulate our economy,” he added.