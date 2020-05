PETALING JAYA: Malaysians have been urged to download the MySejahtera app onto their smartphones to help the government break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

The app will introduce a “check-in” function that enables a structured and uniform registration of visitors into business premises such as factories, construction sites and offices.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the app could help the government manage and control the spread of Covid-19, which is essential to enable the country to kickstart its economy again.

“MySejahtera check-in can be used from June 2 (tomorrow) onwards at three AEON outlets,” he said at his daily media briefing on Covid-19 yesterday. He added that as of yesterday, the app has had 770,216 registrations and 929,276 health evaluations.

The app is available for download from the Galeri Aplikasi Mudah Alih Kerajaan Malaysia, Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.

On another matter, the minister said ATM services will be back to normal from today. However, customers seeking to get cash will be required to observe social distancing, he said.

Under the movement control order (MCO) which was imposed on March 18, banks were allowed to keep their ATMs opened only from 8am to 8pm.

Most banks normally keep their ATMs open from 6am to midnight, although some offer the service round the clock.

Ismail Sabri told his daily media briefing that banking hours will also be back to normal.