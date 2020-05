MALACCA: The Malacca Health Department has denied issuing an order for members of the public who have been to a supermarket in Masjid Tanah in Alor Gajah near here to go for Covid-19 screening as viralled on the social media and the WhatsApp application yesterday.

Its director, Dr Ismail Ali, in a statement today, said the department had never made such an announcement.

“However, anyone who has been exposed to the risks of Covid-19 infection or having the symptoms are advised to go to any health facilities to be examined,” he added.

For any inquiries or information, the public is advised to contact the Malacca Crisis Preparedness and Response Center (CPRC) at 06-2356999/6851 or email to cprcmelaka@moh.gov.my. — Bernama