PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has been recognised as one of the most successful countries in the world in handling and controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Addressing about 250 staff of the Prime Minister’s Department at their assembly after the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) here today, Muhyiddin said the success was due to the hard work and cooperation from the government and the entire Malaysian society.

“We are grateful that Malaysia has been able to sail through a very difficult time in dealing with the Covid-19 that has hit the world, including Malaysia.

“All this is because of the tremendous efforts we have put together, both at the government and the grassroots levels, handling it wisely, decisively and boldly to make quick and accurate decisions to prevent the disease from spreading,” he said.

He said the government has never underestimated any issue concerning the well-being of the people even though Malaysia had no experience of dealing with such pandemic for more than 60 years. - Bernama