Malaysians abroad advised to take Covid-19 swab test three days before returning home

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians abroad are advised to take the Covid-19 swab test three days before returning home, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said it was due to the issue of a long queue for those returning from overseas to take the swab test at the airport.

“There is also a possibility for them to be sent to a quarantine centre if they could not get the result of their swab test on the same day.

“So, as an alternative, Malaysian citizens who want to come home and do not wish to wait longer at the airport are advised to take the swab test three days before returning home,” he said at his daily press conference, here today.

He said those who have taken the test overseas, however, need to get the certificate verifying that their test results were negative, abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP), download the MySejahtera app, wear the quarantine wristband, and undergo self-quarantine for 14 days at home.

On media reports today about several diplomats including US Ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, who have been waiting to return to the country since March following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), Ismail Sabri said the government has not prevented them from returning.

“The country’s borders are still closed to foreigners, except for diplomats, as they are working in the country. ‘Malaysia My Second Home’ (programme) participants can also return.

“So the claim that foreign ambassadors and diplomats are not allowed to return to Malaysia is not true,“ he added.

Ismail Sabri added that three days before returning to Malaysia, the foreign ambassadors and diplomats must undergo Covid-19 test swabs in their respective countries and carry the necessary documents for verification.

“They can carry out self-quarantine at home for 14 days and download the MySejahtera app so that their movements can be monitored,“ he added.

Asked about body temperature scanners being used by premises with inaccurate readings, he said employers or business owners must purchase temperature scanners approved by the Medical Device Authority under the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

“Business owners who have purchased body temperature scanners need to take the initiative to ensure the accuracy of their respective temperature scanning devices,“ he added. - Bernama