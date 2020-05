KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in the adaptation phase which needs the best new normal practices to tackle the threat to physical and mental health which is an impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, said a former victim of the disease.

Muhammad Ridzuan Ahmad Kamil, who is also a lifetime member of the Malaysian Counselling Association (Perkama), said the over 80% recovery rate of Covid-19 patients treated in public hospitals and quarantine centres in the country was a success in resilience and resistance in overcoming the crisis.

He said resilience in the new normal also demanded a new set of behaviours.

“It started with biological enhancement such as consuming healthy food and doing light exercises in the hospital to manage stress,” he said during a public advocacy session on ‘Resilience in Facing Covid-19 New Normal’ aired through the Perkama International Facebook page.

He said it was understandable for patients to fight (the disease) by setting a new expectation, such as having a better body shape, to increase self-motivation.

“As a counselor, I used the psychological approach by practicing positive and rational thinking based on a clear belief system.

“I also kept on believing that it (the disease) was meant to strengthen my resilience, physically and mentally or internally, by not blaming fate,” said Muhammad Ridzuan as he shared his way of battling the Covid-19.

From the social aspect, he said, positive Covid-19 individuals can get advice and guidance, whether in health, religion or social support from those close to them.

“I sought the opinions from health officers, advice from ‘ustaz’ (Islamic religious teachers) to calm the soul, contacted my family and friends, and these methods gave me extraordinary strength during my stay in the hospital. It seemed like self-therapy.

“Belief in Allah increased my resilience, performing congregational prayers, reading the Quran, reciting the zikir and selawat as well as performing qiamullail (night) prayers when I was in the hospital,” said Muhammad Ridzuan who is pursuing his masters degree in counselling at a public university.

Muhammad Ridzuan was found to be positive for Covid-19 on March 28 and was fully recovered after 38 days of treatment in the hospital and quarantine centre. - Bernama