May 18 parliamentary sitting takes into account safety aspect of all quarters: Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat one-day sitting on May 18 was decided by the government after taking into account the safety aspect of all quarters involved in the proceeding.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the decision was also made based on the current situation with regards to the threat of Covid-19 and its impact on the people.

“At the time that we are almost successful in addressing Covid-19 in our own ways and approaches, the government is not prepared to take the risk,“ he said in a statement today.

He was responding to the recent Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council’s statement which among others said the Dewan Rakyat sitting should be held longer than one day as other countries had proven that it could be done during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Takiyuddin also said the government would continue to seek advice from the Ministry of Health and relevant specialists to ensure the safety of all parties.

It was reported that Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff had informed all members of parliament on the opening ceremony of the sitting scheduled on May 18.

Initially, the parliamentary first sitting for this year was scheduled from March 9 to April 16 but was later postponed to May 18 until June 23 following a change of government.

However, the government decided to hold it for only one day - on May 18 - in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic which sees the country has been put under the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18. - Bernama