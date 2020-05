PETALING JAYA: A total of 401 individuals who defied the movement control order (MCO) were arrested yesterday said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said it was slightly lower than the 414 who were arrested the previous day.

To date, a total of 24,081 arrests have been made since the enforcement of the MCO on March 18.

“The police, together with the army has conducted 819 roadblocks nationwide and did inspections on 441,036 vehicles, with 36,434 vehicles stopped for sudden inspections,“ he said his daily press briefing.

He added 6,567 premises have been inspected by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Ismail said that an additional 75 areas in eight states have gone through sanitising operations, including 40 operations in Johor and 12 operations in Malacca.

A total of 5,217 public sanitation operations have been implemented in 65 yellow and red zones nationwide.

“The sanitisation operations includes 2,870 government buildings, 2,008 public places, 2,182 business centres, 1,528 residential areas including public housing projects (PPR) and 312 supermarkets,“ he said.