Medical officer infected with Covid-19 not from HTAA

10 Apr 2020 / 18:47 H.
    Picture used for representational purposes.

KUANTAN: The Pahang Health Department today confirmed that a medical officer who was reported to have contracted Covid-19 was not a staff of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here.

Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Bahari Che Awang Ngah in a statement today said so far there had been no cases involving medical personnel from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) Department of the hospital.

“We hope this explanation provides relief to patients and those seeking treatment at the O&G Department. We always take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and health of those seeking treatment at the hospital,” he added. - Bernama

