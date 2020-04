BATU PAHAT: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has received 1,569 complaints and 8,643 enquiries regarding the supply and sale prices of goods since the Movement Control Order (MCO) began on March 18.

Its minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said, however, the situation was still under control and there was no reason to be alarmed.

He said the complaints and enquries were received via four channels, namely WhatsApp (5,325), e-aduan (2,012), KPDNHEP hotline (2,122) and the Enforcement Command Centre (753).

“Among the complaints and enquiries during the MCO are related to facemasks, disinfectants, rice, vegetables, eggs, onions, food products and other basic items,“ he told reporters after inspecting an egg processing plant in Yong Peng here, today.

Meanwhile, Nanta assured there was sufficient supply of food during the MCO, and that there would be no unreasonable price hikes for essential items amid higher demand.

“Even if the prices do go up... for example, the price of eggs may increase by about two or three sen per egg, but will not exceed the ceiling price,“ he said. — Bernama