Ministry satisfied with level of MCO compliance

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is satisfied with the level of compliance shown by the public and traders at business premises across the country.

Its deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix) said since the issuance of the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Prevention and Control of Diseases Act (Act 342) on May 13, a total of 5,469 inspections had been conducted at business premises nationwide.

“Of 5,469 premises inspected, 4,361 were found to be in compliance with the SOP,” he told reporters after visiting the Easy Pack Technology Sdn Bhd factory here today.

He said a total of 801 premises were given a reminder while only 37 were issued with warning.

“Our role is just like any other enforcement team, for instance, when looking at a crowd, we will advise them to maintain social distancing, to apply hand sanitiser when entering a business premises and to remind them to wear face mask if they are not wearing one.

“Thus far, the level of compliance has been very satisfactory. Overall, our people have been obedient. Earlier, when I went to Perlis, I could see the level of compliance of the mall management as it makes hourly announcement to remind visitors at the complex to comply with the SOP,” he said.

He said the level of compliance while at a business premises and open space was very important as everyone played a role in breaking the Covid-19 infection chain. — Bernama