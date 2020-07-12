MMA urges govt to publish list of approved Covid-19 test kits

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) is urging the Ministry of Health to instruct the Medical Device Authority (MDA) to publish the list of approved test kits.

The public has a right to know the efficacy of various test kits that have been approved for use, the MMA said in a statement.

MMA president, Dr N. Ganabaskaran expressed his deep concern about the lack of transparency in the approval process of the various rapid test kits, be it antibody or antigen test kits, which are widely used now.

He said the MMA has brought up the issue on June 2, 2020 yet the MDA has not published any data on the approved test kits on its website.

“This facility would enable any interested parties to search for registration of medical devices under Section 15 of Medical Device Act 2012 (Act 737). Any party who wishes to know whether a particular medical device is registered under Act 737 will be able to find information on it by stating the device name or registration number in the search field,” the Ganabaskaran was quoted in the statement.

He said that the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption agreed in principle, on Thursday June 25, 2020, with the recommendation of the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), that all ministries and agencies that issue permits and licenses, provide guidelines for license applications and publish these online.

He also raised that the MOH has issued a letter dated June 5, 2020, clearly stating that general practitioners (GPs) should only use the Covid-19 Antibody Rapid Test Kits approved by the MDA.

“These matters that have direct impact on the health and lives of the public have been poorly managed and coordinated. The Prime Minister had only earlier this month, called on civil servants not to work in silo to help ensure the government functions efficiently. Moreover, we are in a time of crisis. Without the published list and lack of transparency there is no control over the use of the various kits and there is no verification process,” said Ganabaskaran.

“Earlier special access given to some companies was not allowed for commercial use. Our numerous meetings and requests in the best interest of public health and safety in the fight against Covid-19 seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.

“As at now, thousands of tests have already been conducted on travelers without the MDA publishing the approved list on their portal (public domain) for doctors and the public to view.

“We, in the best interest of public health and safety, urge the MOH to instruct MDA to immediately publish the approved list on their website with the results on sensitivity and specificity from tests conducted in Malaysia, either by the IMR (Institute Medical Research) or MKAK ( Makmal Kesihatan Awam Kebangsaan),” said the MMA statement.

It added that tests are important in keeping the number of infections low and preventing clusters and that the public should have the right to know and be assured of the highest quality and effectiveness of the tests being conducted and tests kits being used.

“Any compromise in the quality of care can result in a surge right under our noses. There are around two to three million registered foreign workers in the country. So far, we only managed to test around 33,000.

“We also have an equally high number of undocumented foreign workers, which pose an even greater challenge to test. Migrant workers have been identified as a risk group. The threat of new clusters may still be present therefore, we should get our house in order. We cannot afford another lockdown,” Ganabaskaran concluded.