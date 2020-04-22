MOH detects 15 positive Covid-19 cases in Pengerang cluster

PUTRAJAYA: The act of going places to visit relatives is believed to be the cause of the cluster for the Covid-19 infection which started in Pengerang, Johor, which saw 15 positive cases detected so far, according to Health Director-General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the visit occurred a day before the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force on March 18.

“The index case of the cluster concerned, which is case 1508 started experiencing symptoms on March 12. The patient was treated at a private clinic on March 16 and suspected of having dengue fever.

“The following day, the patient went to several places to visit relatives in Selangor before returning to Pengerang on March 18,” he told a daily press conference on Covid-19, here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the patient’s condition began to deteriorate and was admitted to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor on March 20 in critical condition.

The patient was confirmed positive with Covid-19 on March 22, he added.

He said the infection had spread among the patient’s family members living in other states.

Dr Noor Hisham said so far, the positive cases from the cluster involved the patient’s 10 co-workers and five family members, including the patient’s 79-year-old mother and 10-year-old daughter.

“Seven cases from the cluster are still under treatment, while eight have fully recovered and allowed to be discharged.

“Three of the cases in the cluster have been treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),“ he added.

More than 30 clusters related to Covid-19 have been detected in the country since the first positive case case was reported last Jan 25.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham advised Muslims in the country to take advantage of the coming Ramadan to carry out their religious activities and obligations with their families at home.

He said that people should learn from the spread of the Covid-19 infection in the Pengerang cluster and the Rembau sub-cluster.

The people should remain in compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) and to avoid visiting friends and relatives during Ramadan, he added

In another development, Dr Noor Hisham said MOH would meet up with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin several days before the end of the current MCO to brief him on the current situation of the pandemic in the country.

“Maybe two to three days or even four days before the end of the MCO on April 28, we will advise the Prime Minister based on our modelling, figures and facts that we have, advisory from WHO (World Health Organisation) and customise the advisory to our own needs,“ he said.

Malaysia is currently in the third phase of MCO, which will end on April 28, since its enforcement last March 18. - Bernama