MOH identifies new Covid-19 cluster in Pengerang, 15 positive cases detected

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected a new cluster which originated in Pengerang, Johor.

Health director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah said the index case (case 1508) of the cluster started experiencing symptoms on March 12.

“The patient was treated at a private clinic on March 16 and suspected of having dengue fever.

“The following day, the patient went to several places to visit relatives in Selangor before returning to Pengerang on March 18,” he told a daily press conference on Covid-19, here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the patient’s condition began to deteriorate and was admitted to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor on March 20 in critical condition.

The patient was confirmed positive with Covid-19 on March 22, he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said as of April 22, the cluster involved 15 Covid-19 positive cases, comprising 10 co-workers and five family members, including the patient’s 79-year-old mother and 10-year-old daughter.

“Seven cases from the cluster are still under treatment, while eight have fully recovered and allowed to be discharged.

“Three of the cases in the cluster have been treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),“ he added.

More than 30 clusters related to Covid-19 have been detected in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham advised Muslims in the country to take advantage of the coming Ramadan to carry out their religious activities and obligations with their families at home.

He said that should learn from the spread of the Covid-19 infection in the Pengerang cluster and the Rembau sub-cluster.

The people should remain in compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) and to avoid visiting friends and relatives during Ramadan, he added. - Bernama