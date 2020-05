PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today received contributions of various essential items, worth more than RM1.4 million from 10 companies, for frontliners battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba received the donations, meant for the frontliners at MOH facilities nationwide, at the ministry’s building here today.

Leading the list of contributors was MyPrihatin Foundation, whose chairman Prof Datuk Dr Halimaton Hamdan handed over 50,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth RM1 million.

In its statement, the foundation said the donation was a collaboration with Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad (PruBSN) through its charity body, PruBSN Prihatin.

“The PPEs will be distributed to 2,000 hospitals and health clinics, especially those in the red zone areas, nationwide,” it statement.

Meanwhile, Healthy Lifestyle Sdn Bhd (Ogawa Malaysia) regional sales manager Leong Boon Hong handed over 20 massage chairs, 20 air purifiers and 1,200 units of KN95 face masks worth RM249,450.

Gunung Capital Berhad, represented by investment and finance director Khairul Anwar Mohamad, supplied 2,000 face masks, food as well as health care support equipment worth RM100,000.

Scientex Berhad and Malaysian Plastic Manufacturers Association contributed 30,000 units of 3-ply masks worth RM45,000.

The other contributors were UMW Holdings Berhad (5,000 masks worth RM20,000); Malaysia Tentrayana Chen Foh Chong Buddhist Association (10,000 PPEs); Briged Negaraku (5,000 PPEs, 20,000 masks, 500 protective head covers, 500 sets of plastic gowns and 500 pairs of socks); MyFundaction and Malaysian Heart Health Association (2,000 PPEs and 2,000 masks).

Koperasi Sahabat Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia Berhad sponsored 150 rooms and free dining at Shah Alam Carlton Hotel to health personnel while and Restu Foundation presented 2,000 Quran to MOH frontliners. - Bernama