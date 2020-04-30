MOH receives RM9.44m contributions to fight Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today received RM9.44 million in contributions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contributions were received by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba at a brief ceremony at the ministry here today.

Of 14 donors, two organisations donated cash to Covid-19 Fund, namely, the Farm Fresh Milk Sdn Bhd which contributed RM100,000 while the Korean Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (KOCHAM) donated RM395,358.

In addition, KOCHAM also donated Covid-19 test kits worth RM86,892, bringing its total contribution to RM482,250.

Another donor, Geely Group (DRB-HICOM) donated RM5.5 million worth of equipment including face masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators.

Novartis Corp (M) Sdn Bhd contributed 2,000 sets each of head covers, jumpsuits and boots worth RM1.077 million and 10,000 bottles of sanitiser worth RM70,000.

Wellous Sdn Bhd and SVO Group Bhd donated 10,000 PPE sets worth RM600,000, while Vale Malaysia Minerals Sdn Bhd contributed 20,000 units of Covid-19 test kits valued at RM593,600.

Other donor such as the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) contributed powered air-purifying respirators and PPEs worth RM160,000 for the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Selayang Hospital.

Baby Product Association of Malaysia (BPAM) donated 25,000 packs of Alcosm disinfectant wipes worth RM500,000, while Asia Spillwell Pte Ltd (Singapore) contributed 10,000 N95 face masks worth RM86,906.

Apart from that, T7 Global Bhd contributed a unit of Nuctect FeverBlock Screening System and 10,000 pieces of face masks worth RM80,000.

Perniagaan Seras Sdn Bhd contributed one unit of GEM Premier 3500 Blood Gas Analyser worth RM70,000, while the Nurjiwa Foundation donated 2,000 PPE sets worth RM66,000.

Meanwhile, China Rainbow International Investment Co Ltd and Tellhow Ir-Tech Co Ltd also contributed one unit of thermal imaging and non-contact human temperature screening machine worth RM49,990, while Kainan Sdn Bhd donated 400 pieces of N95 face masks worth RM8,000. — Bernama