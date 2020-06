PETALING JAYA: The government has announced that several sectors will see relaxed restrictions and are allowed to operate from July 1.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said sectors under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry such as meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, travel and trade fairs, as well as spa, wellness and reflexology centres are allowed to open from July 1.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) that have to be followed for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions as well as travel and trade fair is that only 200 to 250 people are allowed at one time,“ he said at a televised press conference today.

He also said all attendees and visitors must download MySejahtera to allow check-in, and organisers must make sure SOPs like social distancing are followed, as well as getting temperatures checked.

“For spa, wellness and reflexology centres, they must have their customers’ temperatures checked, and wear face masks, and must prepare hand sanitisers,“ he said, adding that all reflexology centres including those operated by the blind are allowed to open, as long as they are registered with local authorities.

He added that only Malaysians can continue working in the spa, wellness and reflexology centres.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said that after much consideration, tuition centres, special education schools and private schools are allowed to operate soon.

“However, the detailed SOP will soon be announced by the Education Ministry,“ he said.

He also said fitting of ready-made clothes and shoes will also be allowed at premises where ready made shoes and clothes are sold, to allow fitting and so on, so long as there is no sharing of shoes and clothes.